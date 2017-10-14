I recently installed a new Norcold NXA 841 R frig. An option (which I did not buy) is a “Low Ambient Temperature Heater which operates on 12 Vdc – boy would that be a heart-breaker when dry camping. The heater is installed next to the outside refrigerant coils. No explanation was given as to the ambient temperature which causes the heater to kick in, nor was this option strongly recommended in the installation manual but was merely mentioned in passing. Reply
