Comments for RV too long for that site? Maybe not.
We are volunteer campground hosts for the National Park Service in Yellowstone. We have a 35 foot TOTAL length limit in our campground which is strictly enforced. We measure from the front bumper to the back spare tire/bike rack, etc. The length limit includes towed vehicles behind motorhomes. There are valid reasons for the limit as stated by the Superintendent. These include damage to the environment and the inability of drivers to maneuver into tight spaces. Our campgrounds are about 50 years old, long before large RVs and trailers were common. Check first!
We book in Florida State Campgrounds a lot. They mostly list max length on a per-site basis, since you book specific sites. But I have found their maximums to be such that you can often fit, easily, a slightly larger rig. For example, we have a 26 foot Winnebago Aspect, (which I measure to be closer to 27ft.). Well we have booked sites that say 25ft Max and still had plenty of room. Especially since we travel with only bikes on the back, no tow vehicle to park on the site.