Top RV dealers of 2017 have been announced

A standing-room-only crowd gathered on November 8th to honor 50 of the industry’s best and brightest RV dealerships as part of RVBusiness Magazine’s 2017 Top 50 RV Dealer Awards reception, held in conjunction with the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association’s (RVDA) at Bally’s in Las Vegas.

The program is designed to honor the top dealerships in the U.S. and Canada regarding their commitment to professionalism and overall customer care. RV manufacturers submitted nominees and those dealers were invited to complete comprehensive applications, which were then reviewed by a panel of independent judges who ultimately selected the 2017 class of Top 50 dealers.

Singled out among the 50 for their exemplary performances were five Blue Ribbon honorees: Colerain Family RV in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio; Hartville RV Center in Hartville, Ohio; Veurinks’ RV Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Voyager RV Centre in Winfield, British Columbia; and Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales in New Castle, Indiana.

Also, two dealerships – Lazydays RV and Manteca Trailer & Motorhome – earned special recognition during the gala reception and awards presentations. Lazydays RV was the recipient of the Arthur J. Decio Humanitarian Award sponsored by Ally Financial Inc., which honors a dealer excelling in charitable endeavors. Manteca Trailer & Motorhome in Manteca, California, was recognized for its creative business strategies with the “Gaylord Maxwell Innovation Award” sponsored by Lippert Components Inc.

In alphabetical order, the 2017 RVBusiness Top 50 RV Dealer award winners were:

 Affinity RV Service, Sales & Rentals – Prescott, Ariz.

 Alliance Coach – Wildwood, Fla.

 Alpin Haus – Amsterdam, N.Y.

 ArrKann Trailer & RV – Edmonton, Alberta

 Big Country RV – Bend, Ore.

 Bill Plemmons RV World – Rural Hall, N.C.

 Bish’s RV – Idaho Falls, Idaho

 Bowling RVs – Ottumwa, Iowa

 Broadmoor RV SuperStore – Pasco, Wash.

 Bucars RV Centre – Balzac, Alberta

 Bullyan RV – Duluth, Minn.

 Burlington RV Superstore – Sturtevant, Wis.

 Byerly RV – St. Louis, Mo.

 Campers Inn RV – Kingston, N.H.

 Coachlight RV Sales – Carthage, Mo.

 Colerain Family RV – Cincinnati, Ohio

 Colonial Airstream & RV – Lakewood, N.J.

 Crestview RV Center – Buda, Texas

 Curtis Trailers – Portland, Ore.

 Dixie RV SuperStores – Hammond, La.

 ExploreUSA RV Supercenter – Plano, Texas

 Fraserway RV – Abbotsford, British Columbia

 General RV Center – Wixom, Mich.

 Giant Recreation World – Winter Garden, Fla.

 Gib’s RV Superstore – Coos Bay, Ore.

 Greeneway RV Sales & Service – Wisconsin Falls, Wis.

 Guaranty RV Super Centers – Junction City, Ore.

 Hartville RV Center – Hartville, Ohio

 Hemlock Hill RV – Southington, Conn.

 Hilltop Camper & RV – Fridley, Minn.

 Lardners Trailer Sales – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

 Lazydays RV – Seffner, Fla.

 Manteca Trailer & Motorhome – Manteca, Calif.

 Modern Trailer Sales – Anderson, Ind.

 Moix RV Supercenter – Conway, Ark.

 Mount Comfort RV – Greenfield, Ind.

 Noble RV – Owatonna, Minn.

 Pan Pacific RV Centers – French Camp, Calif.

 PleasureLand RV Center – St. Cloud, Minn.

 Princess Craft – Round Rock, Texas

 Rich & Sons RV Headquarters – Grand Island, Neb.

 Richardson’s RV Centers – Menifee, Calif.

 Steinbring Motorcoach – Garfield, Minn.

 Tennessee RV Supercenter – Knox, Tenn.

 United RV Center – Ft. Worth, Texas

 Veurinks’ RV Center – Grand Rapids, Mich.

 Vogt RV Centers – Ft. Worth, Texas

 Voyager RV Centre – Winfield, British Columbia

 Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales – New Castle, Ind.

 Wilkins RV – Bath, N.Y.