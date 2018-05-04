Worries about tornadoes, and a video of RVs getting blown over

By Chuck Woodbury

I have never before spent this time of the year in the Midwest. I never thought anything about monster lightning storms, golf-ball-sized hail storms and tornadoes. We don’t have those in the West. We have earthquakes. But for me, having been in a dozen earthquakes and never having a problem except a touch of motion sickness two times, I don’t even think about them.

But tornadoes! Those really scare me. A tornado watch was issued the other night for where I am near Joplin, Missouri. Gail and I monitored the storm on our iPhones, and our little Midland Weather Radio screamed its siren a few times when the threat got closer. But on this day, no tornadoes touched down. But the storm itself, which threatened to spawn a tornado, came very close to us, within about five miles. It got closest at about 11 p.m. How are you supposed to sleep through that when you’re inside a tin can with wheels?

Then the next day, this video showed up on my Google news alerts. Yikes!

I’ll be in tornado-land for another few months. Why do people live here? Okay, I know. . . the chance of being hit by a tornado is tiny. . . and this is your home, and. . . yes, I get all that. Still, for someone not accustomed to such dramatic weather, it’s not a 100 percent warm and fuzzy feeling being here.

FOX10 News | WALA