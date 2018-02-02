Tote all your stuff with a Titan Shower Caddy organizer

Admit it. You’ve gathered an armload of stuff and headed off to the campground showers, only to find when you got there you had forgotten the shampoo. And then you had to make the round trip trek all over again. Titan hopes to solve your (repeated?) dilemma with its eight-pocketed Shower Caddy that should handle all of your stuff in one trip.

Features:

Reinforced Structure: On the shower organizer, the top of the handle and all the seams have reinforcement, providing strength to carry and hang heavy items. Although strong, the handles are soft, making it comfortable to carry.

Wide Mesh Design: This shower tote bag has a wide weave so water drains and dries quickly, air can flow through easily. This weave helps to control mildew growth. Due to the mesh material, this shower tote is easy to clean as well.

Multi-Purpose: The bath organizer bag is perfectly suited for using in campground showers, at swimming pools, at the beach, plus it can carry a load of plugs and cords, kitchen stuff, pet supplies, etc.

Multiple Compartments: 8 pockets to keep all your supplies organized. Makes access to what you need in the shower and locker room easy. Large main area inside for towel, shower cap, shower sandals or flip-flops. Easy to organize your toiletries.

You can find the Titan Shower Caddy on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd01-18; ##GRVA65

