Tour a defective motorhome with a Norse god





In this short video, the owner of a 2015 Thor A.C.E. motorhome transforms himself into the Norse god Thor to show the many defects that came with his new motorhome and the difficulties of getting them fixed. The RV spent five months of its first year-and-a-half in the shop. Watch as “Thor” describes the hassles he encountered with Thor and the Camping World where he purchased the vehicle.

You’ll laugh your way through this video, even though the subject matter is downright depressing. Wrote the frustrated owner: “We made this video to make light of a very trying and unfortunate situation, just to ease ourselves of the incredible inconveniences suffered for months on end.”