Comments for Tour a defective motorhome with a Norse god
I can not believe it after watching this video. I bought a new 2016 ACE Motorhome from Camping World and our first trip was supposed to be a retirement trip and large swing through Cleveland and R&R Hall of Fame and then south to gulf and on. It was like the trip from hell with defects in the Motorhome, which included total shutdown of RV on the Tollway crossing from Indiana to Illinois during rush hour. We had 3 tows with roadside assistance ended up in downtown Chicago because of low mileage and Ford authorized dealer. Then the furnace failed 3 times it still has defective outside cover that actually directs water into the control panel area of the furnace. It was one thing after another. I never said much until watching this video and seeing the big ACE overhead – it was terrible with little response.
As long as we allow this to happen, it will continue. One reason is that people use their RV’s seldom (weekends during the summer months?) and end up feeling like they are alone fighting a giant bureaucratic machine.
It is the RV’s current business model. Build cheap, make the product appear “pretty”, and let customer service deal with the complaints. People will eventually shut up and go away, if they just stall fixing the product.
Personally, I went with BornFree RV’s. We are on our second one (first was a 19′ ft. Built-for-two. A class B, newest one is a 24′ ft. Class C.).
The quality and customer support is exceptional. We had to pay more to ensure quality, but are much happier that we did.
BornFree all the way….we are on our second BF also.
I will never buy a Thor product!
Could have easily been a Winnebago
Need more videos like this. Very well done. I’m positive “Thor” has taken notice.
If Thor doesn’t step to the plate on this one, corporate has lost it. Can you imagine the frustration on the buyer’s part to have him go to production of a very ingenious video, bringing his problems to potential Thor buyers. Hey Thor (the motorhome people) fix it or give him back his “coin”. If they don’t, the CEO should be fired.
Unfortunately the experience with Thor is a common problem with all RV manufacturers. Two defects that were particularly aggravating on my motor home (a Safari) were 1) the headlights received only nine volts, making driving at night dangerous and to be avoided (until I rewired them) and 2) the dash air fan and the evaporator fan overloaded the single circuit they were on, causing the circuit breaker to blow every few minutes. The dash air was unusable (this I paid to have fixed.)
Nothing will change until the government takes action. Rules and regulations, with appropriate penalties if violated, are needed. Until then, manufacturers will not deliver quality-assured RVs.
Perhaps we, the RV consuming public, should do something more than just complain. By doing nothing we are accepting the status quo.
I too, have had similar problems with m 2015 THOR. And similar problems with Camping World and their fixing of problems. One of the worst times w/ CW was I brought my unit in near (but before) the time of my warenty expiring. The (actually two) employees went through and listed all the problems. I said that I was going on a small trip and can I get these fixed when I get back? “No problem, bring it in and we will take care of everything” “BS”, both employees “can’t” remember walking through my unit and listing the problems and being as the warrenty was now expired,,, well no coverage..
Theres lots more to this, but let it be said, I will think very long before considering to purchase another THOR product and using Camping World for anything there are many private repair shops out there.
When it comes to Large Corporations sometimes they don’t take action until the damage is done. After visiting some RV shows over the last few years and seeing first hand the flimsy new RV’s closeup I decided to look for a older unit that was built when quality mattered. I found a 1993 Gulf Stream Innsbruck 26′ 5th wheel. My criteria was it hadn’t leaked and the frame was good. We spent $5000 updating the interior, replaced the water heater and installed solar, inverter and battery bank. Tires are next and the unit is like new again for an investment of tops $8000. Okay I need to crank the leveling system by hand and there aren’t any slideouts to break or leak but the unit has plenty of room for myself and my wife. Technology is starting to create nightmares in our products we buy. Even the folks who built them don’t know how to fix them. Circuit boards are a $2000 + cost to replace and most 90% of owners can’t fix anything themselves. This has caused a huge shortage of qualified repair technicians and that problem is going to get worse. IMHO
I have shopped at Lakewood Camping World.
After seeing this, not anymore.
Would the “lemon law” not come into play on the quality of these units? Would certainly hate to be stuck with one of these “lemons” knowing I was going to have to pay these clowns $100K+ for the “pleasure ” of owning it. I would need a good lawyer and as Thor would say “Vengence is mine.”
As far as I’ve been told the sale of motorhomes DOES NOT come under the lemon law like cars do.
I purchased a New 2015 Airstream Land Yacht by Thor, in two years it has been in the repair shop for a total of 9 Months including one trip to the factory. Pure Junk.
When we were shopping for our 5th wheel we tried Camping World. The models shown had numerous visual flaws. I asked the salesman if that was wise. He said they fixed that stuff if a customer bought it. I said I thought it might drive people away……It certainly did us!
I can top Thor’s story. My 2014 Winnebago Tour has been in the shop or broken down 185 days since we bought it new in Feb 2014 from La Mesa RV. All that time (including 2 trips to the factory in Iowa-3 weeks total) getting fixed and it is still not right. Buyer beware!!!
We live in a 2006 Alfa that we bought new. Immediately after we got it , the siding started to look like it had been shot gunned. At two years old and after many calls to the manufacturer, they came and got it to reside the rig. It was in the factory in California for six weeks. Suddenly no answer to my calls. They had gone out of business and locked the doors. After many days we finally got the transport company to retrieve the coach and $5000 later got it back partially repaired with the same siding that was the problem initially. Since then it has been nothing but falling apart and water leaks everywhere. But only 9 years left to pay on it!
We belong to a Thor motorhome club. The standard topic of conversation centers on what a piece of junk we all bought and the incredible incompetent idiots at Camping World.
I went with a used 2006 Four Winds with a chevy engine from El Monte Rentals. My theory was that for insurance purposes they have to keep things maintained and safe for rental customers so when they decide to sell them at least most things have been fixed. Sure we had to buy new tires and some minor details had to be fixed most of which I was able todo. Took it to a mechanic who said it drove great and all looked good. We drove it 8000 miles our first summer across the country with no problems…engine hardly used any oil and had a great time. We have bought used cars from car rental agencies too and they always seem to be in good shape. With people suing for almost anything, these rental companies have to be on top of maintenance or they will be out of business.
I guess I got lucky. I bought a used Born Free for my first RV. It is very well built. Their goal is to build the best class C on the market. They may be achieving that goal.
We’ve had 2 BornFree’s and each time NO PROBLEMS…you are like family when you by a BF.
The RV manufacturers have the reputation they deserve.
This unit is not a lemon–it is typical.
I would never, ever, buy a new motorhome again.
I shop Camping World only to see what the price is and then buy it somewhere else.
Where is Marcus Lemonis? He should be all over this. I like the guy but this doesn’t make me all warm and fuzzy about his once perceived wonderful company Camping World! He does have the power to make changes in the industry including Thor. If he drops the Thor line or threatens to, that will wake them up.
I thought the same thing. We got a message to contact him at an email and it eneded up being basically a call center that gives you a number.
I had a 2015 Thor Outlaw. Within the year, I traded it in for a used 2008 Tiffin Phaeton. MUCH happier. Very few problems. Tiffin company in Red Bay, Alabama, is very accommodating and will talk you through any immediate problems if you simply call them. Great people. Great product.
We have had no problems with our 2015 Four Winds 22e. But, this video has me thinking.
Awesome. Thanks for sharing our story.. as of now we have not heard back from Thor or Camping World..
In 2010 we bought a new Roadtrek (Class B) built on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis. A few minor problems at the beginning, all fixed promptly on warranty. Just under 100,000 miles later we have been very happy with the unit. After reading all the stories about new motorhomes (and seeing this video), I am convinced that I should keep driving what I have and not lust after a new unit. Happiness is knowing when you have a good thing and sticking with it.
Chuck, if you learn of any follow-up with “Thor” and his Thor problems, would you please keep us updated in the newsletter? Thanks!
So far we have not heard from Camping World. We actually sent it to Thor before we released it. They fixed the stairs and the rattling, calling it “good will” as the warranty expired. But didn’t address that the coach was in the shop during 4 months of the warranty period .. they offered us 3 months of the payments we made while the coach was in the shop but only if I signed a release saying I would not release the video or talk about Thor negatively on social media.. The gentleman I spoke to was very condescending. He talked to me as if I was a child, not someone who just spent 80k on his product. Thor cares very little about their consumers.
Typical Thor entry level product! Typical CW experience. New RV potentials stay away from these two entities.
Lastest figures indicate that 80% of the RV industry is owned by three corporations. There only purpose is to answer to their shareholders, not the consumer. As such, it’s “caveat emptor”. Better off to buy from a company which isn’t publicly traded and who are known for their quality.
I will never purchase a Thor, any of their products nor will I ever purchase an RV from Camping World.
Tiffin, Tiffin, Tiffin. We have a 2014 Allegro Open Road 35 QBA and, while there have been a few problems that needed fixing, nothing was related to poor workmanship. Our service experience has been outstanding and I cannot imagine going to any other manufacturer. Kudos to the business model of Bob Tiffin! Everything you highlight with Thor and Camping World I have heard over and over the last 3 years. I personally would never consider either.
I wish your website worked.
How about your state’s Attorney General? Won’t that office help? (I own a Phoenix Cruiser — wonderfully trouble free for 5 years now.) Good luck to you and thanks for making this video.
Wow!!! Yes I know there are two sides to every story. I’ve been looking at,and pining for, the RV experience for about 18 months now. After viewing this fiasco, I would NEVER buy Thor or buy thru Camping World. I cannot imagine spending 100K on a vehicle that spends the first year of it’s live in the shop!!!
Maybe it’s better to drive a car and stay in Hilton hotels??? I’m starting to think that’s a much better option!
The LAST THING I want after spending 100 grand is headaches!!!!!!
icarus
Awesome job, Thor (the actor).. elegant portrayal.. I plan on buying in a year from now and I will learn from your experience.. I only wish you and your family get some satisfaction and resolve to this dilemma.. very sad.. I wish you happy holidays.
bob g 🙂
This gentlemen bought a lemon, the Co. should have replaced the RV! The video is really bad for the Thor image, they have asked for it by not taking care of the problems!