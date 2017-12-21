The recently passed tax reform bill will benefit the RV industry and further the industry’s current period of historic growth, according to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA).
But one thing it won’t do is help the owners of towable RVs. For many years, owners of all types of self-contained RVs could deduct the interest on their RV loan as a second home. The new tax will allow a deduction of interest on mortgages up to $750,000, for purchases of first and second homes, which can include RVs, but only motorized ones.
The new law only allows deduction for “any self-propelled vehicle designed for transporting persons or property on a public street, highway, or road,” which does not include towable RVs such as travel trailers and fifth wheels.
RVIA says it will work with the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee to include a change to the definition in a technical corrections bill which will likely be needed next year as other oversights and unintended consequences become known.
But, for now, if buying a towable RV is in your plans, don’t count on taking a tax deduction on the loan interest. If you already own a towable RV and have been deducting the interest, contact your tax professional to learn how this applies to you.
21 thoughts on “Towable RV owners lose benefit with new tax bill”
Some of you people have obviously not read the very boring piece of legislation cover to cover. As with any bill to get something really worthwhile you need ro be prepared to have some sort of bone to toss to the other side. I’ve had 14 different RV’s since the early 70’s 5 of them bought new. As a couple of people have noted those deductions made very little to no difference. As an ex small business owner for over 25 years in the not friendly business of California I can tell you overall it’s very good.
Those in the top 20% income percentage currently pay somewhere between 8 – 95% of the federal income taxes. Although I am nowhere near that income level I sure have no problem with them getting a larger tax break.
I have more difficulty with the bottom 45-50 percent incomes paying little, nothing or even getting a ‘rebate.’ Everyone in this great country should pay a little in federal income taxes.
Oops, I obviously made a typo…should read 85 – 95%
Yup tax calculation just became more complex not simpler, and certainly, we will never see the “postcard” return the president was showing. What is going to happen in a few days is the “PAYGO” tax provision kicks in and Medicare will get hit by $25 Billion cut.
I also read where they are after some cuts in VA,which goes against what we were all promised.
Since the subject just reared it’s ugly head, if the democraps were in office there wouldn’t be a tax cut but rather a tax increase, personally I’ll gladly take the tax cut as I’ve had enough tax increases to last the rest of my life, I’m 74 and enjoying my “bonus years” as the Bible says we’ll have 3 score and 10 years (meaning 70 years). So therefore don’t do anything to interfere with Gods plan like elect another democrap until I’m gone and speaking on behalf of my children for rest of their lives.
I always use all the forms and pick the one that gets me the most refund.
Your comment about “democraps” is way out of line.This newsletter is no place for politics.
From my view point this is a non issue. I am speaking as one who owns and tows a travel trailer and as one who has done income tax preparation and taught the class on tax returns. First to deduct interest you must file a form 1040 schedule A. Second you must have more itemized deductions than the standard deduction. Yes I did deduct the interest for a few years but as the standard deduction went up and my mortgage and RV interest went down I no longer can itemize on my federal return. Since most people on a schedule A can claim charitable contributions, mortgage interest, and state income or sales tax. The rest of the deductions are limited out based on % of AGI and with the standard deduction in 2016 of $12600 I suspect quite a few RV owners could not claim any interest deduction. So lets look at how a loan on $50,000 RV shakes out. Allow $5000 down and a sales tax of 9%, term 180. The first year you pay $2400 interest, $2184, $2056, $1921, $1779, $1629 over the next 5 years. SO the math says $12600 – 2400 = $10,200 for the other deductions. Now we factor in the increase in standard deduction to $24200. OH MY I loose $2400 in deduction but get $12,600 increase in standard deduction. Looks like I gained $10,200 in deduction and don’t have to file that pesky schedule A. As I said A NON ISSUE, you are not loosing a thing money wise.
This may be a non issUeda for you, but for many of us who’ve recently purchased new 5th wheelers for close to 100 thousand dollars, that tax deduction will be felt.
You Won’t feel it! Unless you have a high interest loan!
I agree with DAVID, it’s really a NON-Issue for Towable owners. The little bit of benefit you get from deducting interest is not worth filing the 1040 A, unless you have a Bucket Load of other deductions.
I put the interest down anyway, but I usually don’t get a Nickle in benefit and I am also a Home Owner. My RV cost over 100K too. It is financed at 3.9 %, so there is very little interest paid anyway.
Now if you have a SUPER HIGH End 5th wheel, say one of those super fancy 200K Plus units, you will probably lose on the deal. But, not many of those units are being sold.
Where do you find a $50 K motorized RV? Once again, the rich win out because they are the ones that purchase the $100K to $500K motorized RVs. It is the middle class that purchase the $50K towable.and fifth wheels. Again the middle class get screwed over.
Lynn I agree with you. Guess the “Christmas Present” here is not a present and what might have been good will go away in a few years, except of course for corporations.
All will be quiet until “they” decide to come back to Washington DC and for more tweets.
Again, this seems to benefit the wealthy more than us middle class folks. In a few more years we’ll be paying for the tax benefits of the top 20%. I know how I will be casting my votes in the future…
Not to get political here, but, if you are saying you will vote for the DEMRATS or RINOS, that would be a big mistake. Of course just my opinion, but I NEVER vote for DEMRATS or RINOS.
Shut up
The tax cuts savings far outweigh this issue.
Agreed!
Why does it look like an author or conference committee member has a very large motorhome that has a very large loan on it…..
Sadly not surprised.