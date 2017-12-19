Travel Lite recalls some Falcon trailers

Travel Lite has recalled some 2018 Falcon RVs, models F-23TH, and F-23RB. A 2″ Class III hitch coupler was mistakenly installed instead of a 2 5/16″ Class III hitch coupler. Travel Lite was not aware, initially, that they were installing the wrong hitch coupler.

Because the coupler is underrated for the weight of the GVWR for the trailer, the trailer could become unhitched from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Travel Lite customer service at 1-574-831-3000.