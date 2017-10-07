Comments for Travel planning with one app? Not possible
Use most of listed in the article and also recently downloaded SmartRouteRV app. Insert your unit’s parameters (including propane) and it should let you know about low bridges, narrow roads, etc.
It is not free. We paid for one month as the route we’ll be travelling from East Coast Canada to Arizona in a few weeks is trickier than usual for us (I95).
a couple of other thoughts. we use AAA app for more information about what is close by. also use the National Parks app to plan our time and activities at National Parks.
and then a book – Off the Beaten Path – published by Readers Digest, which gives some of the most amazing and unusual places in each state.
we wouldn’t be having nearly as much fun without these.
one more thing we’ve learned is to give ourselves a day off, at least once/week. we can’t enjoy new sights if we’ve not had time to think about what we’ve seen and learned.
We don’t use any apps at all. Everything we need can be found on the internet. We prefer Google maps which I have found to be more accurate than mapquest. We also use a Garmin for traveling.