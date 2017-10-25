Treat your little ones with their own kid-sized hammocks

By Bob Difley

What could be more fun than stringing up a hammock in your campsite between two trees to spend a hot, lazy afternoon with a good read or a snooze? Well, stringing up a hammock for the kids as well would be equally fun.

Grand Trunk, the hammock people, have a line of Junior Hammocks just for that purpose. Kids and grandkids need not feel left out anymore, as they snuggle into their own kid-sized hammock with a book or video game.

Grand Trunk’s hammocks are well made and strong; in fact, the Grand Trunk Promise states, “Grand Trunk is built by adventurers for adventurers. Sometimes you’ll journey hard, and that’s ok because we stand by our hammocks 100%.”

So their Junior Hammocks are built to be rambunctious-kid resistant, so much so that their lifetime warranty states, “If it breaks, we replace it. Period.”

The kid-sized hammock may not look like a pillar of strength, but they are rated to support 200 pounds – you could squeeze three kids in there together – yet it weighs only 16 oz. And when you break it down, you can squeeze it into its attached compact stuff sack.

The hammock, made of 100% parachute nylon, includes beefy nautical-grade carabiner anchors, so it will never break or come loose. Using the optional Trunk Straps you can secure it to the nearest trees, to your RV, to a porch railing, or anything else that doesn’t move, bend or break. The Junior Hammocks come in kid-friendly patterns and bright colors (Safari, Rising Stars, Elephunks).

You can find the Junior Hammocks (as well as other Grand Trunk hammocks) on Amazon.

