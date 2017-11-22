Trim your RV weight and increase storage space, too

By Adrienne Kristine

There is a direct connection between reducing the weight inside your RV and increasing the mileage for every gallon of expensive gas you purchase. Storage space is limited, but you can make the best use of the space you have by thinking outside the box or can.

When you shop for groceries and sundries for your home, you can take advantage of sales on bulk items without worrying about the weight and space to store them. In an RV, weight decreases mileage and storage is limited.

Think light. Round cans create unusable space and add weight.

Think dehydrated. Can you purchase the same item, such as soup, vegetables or fruit, in dehydrated form?

Think square. Most of us have a drawer or shelf full of assorted plastic containers. Swap round containers for square with your neighbors or go to the dollar store. They’re inexpensive and you can purchase several sizes for under $10.

Think bags instead of boxes. Cereal is light but bulky. Pour the cereal into a plastic gallon freezer bag (more expensive but stronger with less chance of tearing). Remove the air, seal the bag and it can be stacked just about anywhere.

Think envelopes. Gravy, spaghetti sauce, taco seasoning, etc., can be found in packets. Fill any gaps on your shelves with these small, thin items instead of cans or jars.

Think configuration. Most toilet paper four-packs are stacked two-on-two. Open the package and fill spaces on your shelf with individual rolls. You can do the same with paper towels. Both will eliminate items rattling on the shelves.

Think size. After you have arranged your shelves and drawers to your satisfaction, you can only replace an item with one of equal size.

Think time. Remember to mark the date and cycle food to the front so items with a short shelf life can be used before expiration.

A little time planning now can save weight, space, time and money very soon.