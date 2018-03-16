Triple E recalls motorhomes for incorrect weight labels

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling 792 model year 2017-2018 Unity, Wonder and Serenity motorhomes. The occupant and cargo carrying capacity (OCCC) and tire labels may have been incorrectly calculated, resulting in an indicated a higher cargo capacity than actual.

The incorrect label can result in the vehicle being overloaded, increasing the risk of crash.

Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install new OCCC and tire labels free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2018. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for the recall is CA#8930-1.