Triple E recalls some RVs: passenger seat could come loose

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2016-2018 Wonder motorhomes, model W24MB. The bolts that fasten the passenger side seat pedestal may be improperly tightened. In the event of a crash, the passenger side seat pedestal mount bolts may fail, preventing the passenger from being restrained, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall was issued because installers did not follow correct work instructions.

Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will correctly tighten the passenger side seat pedestal mounting bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-204-325-4361. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#8809-1.