Using a debit card is not good advice. If your card is compromised, you can have your checking account drained before you discover the theft. Your bank will restore your account if you notify them in the required time frame, but the inconvenience in the interim can be a real problem.
I would recommend a credit card with a low credit limit to be used exclusively for your fuel and other rv related costs. You will have the convenience of pump island fueling with limited exposure if hacked or compromised.
Not sure why you wouldn’t use a Sam’s Club Master Card that gives you 5% back on gas, 3% on travel and 1% on everything else? I typically get back over $300 a year as a full time rv’er.
Kill Bill in Cody, Your question about paying before a gas fill-up hit the nail on the head. Thank you both for the question and answer.
You really should use a credit card.
If you pay via a credit or debit card at the pump, you will often find the pump’s computer limits you to something like a $100 purchase. This limit is often the default limit chosen not by the clerk, the owner or the gas company, but by the firm that sells the pump control software. Sure, the default can be changed at setup, but most operators don’t bother and just leave the default in place. I have sometimes seen a pump that will allow you to make a second purchase, but not a third (try driving in Canada where the fuel goes for over $5 equivalent per gallon). Sometimes, you can pump another round from a different pump, but there are no guarantees. So, don’t bitch to the clerk, as the kid is clueless. And, if you are so worried about being cheated of your change, learn to estimate your fuel needs, and have some tens or twenties so that you can overpay just a little bit and not have so much cash at risk of not being refunded. Eventually, you will get so good at estimating that you can take the few dollars refund and blow it on a coffee or candy bar.