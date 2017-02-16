Tuson launches RF Wireless Camera System





By Bob Difley

Tuson RV Brakes announced it is launching its new and improved RF Wireless Camera System for sale immediately.

“We now have RF Wireless Camera Systems in stock at our Tuson Vernon Hills, Ill., facility. Tuson RV Brakes has worked hard to improve our RF Wireless Camera System before we decided to release it,” said John Soptich, sales engineer.

“The complaints we heard from other RF Camera Systems users and our testing, confirmed that the wireless camera signal strength was a problem with all of the major RF Wireless Camera Systems. We changed two features to improve our New RF Wireless Camera System. We now use longer antennas to improve signal strength. Second we doubled the camera’s RF signal strength from our original design.

“We noticed the increased signal strength made the camera signal up to the in-cab monitor strong and reliable using digital wireless signal interference immunity with image stabilization technology that produces a sharp, clear high definition video image on the monitor without any image lag. Recent customers have told us that our New RF Camera System has the best signal strength of any RF Wireless Camera System on the market today.”

The New RF Wireless Camera System is easy to install and includes a large 7-inch high definition video monitor with a 12 Volt DC accessory power plug, a press release from the company stated. The RF Wireless Backup Camera is equipped with an LED Light allowing the user to illuminate the camera subject in low light conditions. The LED light can be turned on and off using the in-cab monitor controls.

The RF Wireless Backup Camera is also equipped with a microphone. You will be able to hear through the in-cab monitor the sound at the RF Wireless Backup camera mounting location. The sound volume from the RF wireless camera can be turned up and down on the in-cab monitor by the user.

Learn more at the Tuson website.

Information obtained from Tuson press release.

