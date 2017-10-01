Ultralight trailers recalled: axles installed backwards

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2018 Shadow Cruiser Ultra Lite trailers, models ID225RBS, ID240BHS, ID263RLS, ID279DBS, ID280QBS and ID289RBS. The axles on the vehicles were installed backwards, possibly reducing the braking ability or causing the brakes to temporarily lock up.

Improper brake function can increase the risk of a crash.

Cruiser has notified owners, and dealers will correct the axle installation, free of charge. The recall began on September 20, 2017. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-866-277-5630. Cruiser’s number for this recall is 99.03.13.

