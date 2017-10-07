We have a Gulfstream, Conquest 2017. We just wrote an extensive letter to Gulfstream concerning 23 problems on our Class C RV. This brand was not listed as a one having a recall. We are hoping Gulfstream will take care of these problems asap. Appreciate your reports & articles about RV problems & lack of buidling new campgrounds. We also notice that our dealer seems short handed on mechanics to repair these problems. Reply
