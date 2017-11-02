Under-cabinet-mounted Mini Food Processor and Coffee Grinder

By Bob Difley

The wise and efficient use of space in an RV is something to consider whenever adding an item to your list of kitchen appliances. Where will it go? Will it fit the space I have in mind? Will it be accessible?

The new Mini Food Processor and Coffee Grinder from Black & Decker mounts to the underside of a kitchen cabinet, freeing up counter space and placing it in a ready-to-use location. And there is nothing quite like the smell of fresh ground coffee beans and that morning cup of coffee. The coffee grinder is the latest addition to the Spacemaker line and is the perfect complement to any coffee maker.

Features:

Combination unit functions as mini food processor and coffee grinder

2 transparent plastic containers, one with a metal bottom and one with a rubberized lid

2 stainless-steel blades, one for grinding coffee beans and one for chopping food

Pulse button; cord storage; under-cabinet mounting option; storage lid included

Measures approximately 5-1/2 by 8 by 9-3/5 inches

You can find the Black and Decker coffee grinder and food processor on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter

##bd11-7; ##RVT818

