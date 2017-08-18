Update on keeping black tank smells out of your RV

In last week’s Quick Tips, we included a tip from a reader about keeping black water smells from getting back into the RV by using Soft Scrub and petroleum jelly. We removed the tip when we heard from Brian and Sue Robertson, who passed along information from Thetford.

Thetford advises: “Your toilet, sinks and showers should all be cleaned in the same way: We recommend using a soft sponge or cloth and a high-grade, non-abrasive cleaner such as Thetford’s Aqua-Clean. Do not use a highly concentrated or high-acid content household cleaner, nor those containing abrasives, such as a scouring powder. They may damage the seals or plastic parts of the toilet, along with the seals on your dump valves.”

Thetford also advises not to use petroleum-based products to lubricate the seal because “it will cause the seal to further deteriorate. We suggest use of a toilet seal lubricant or drain valve lubricant to lubricate the seal. A silicone-based lubricant will work as well.” Thanks to Brian and Sue for setting us straight!

