USB charging receptacles available in three versions

Keeping handheld devices like tablets and smartphones charged can be a challenge for campers, especially in smaller RVs with a limited number of receptacles. Hubbell USB Charging Receptacles combine two USB connections and a traditional duplex outlet, eliminating the need for adapter plugs and having to disconnect one item to accommodate another. Two new configurations work with the latest Type C electronics connectors.

Hubbell USB Charging Receptacles come in three versions to accommodate a wide range of devices. Type C models provide two compact USB-C ports for newer portable electronics, while Type A models have two traditional USB ports. For even greater versatility, a combination Type A&C model offers one port of each type. Each delivers a high power output of 5 amps/5 volts to quickly charge multiple devices at once.

All Hubbell USB charging receptacles use heavy-duty stainless steel USB ports rated for 10,000 cord insertions and removals. Three-prong electrical outlet connections use cam-action shifters with a friction-free design for effortless plug insertion and removal.

Available in black, brown, gray, ivory, light almond or white finishes, Hubbell USB Charging Receptacles provide faster charging times and greater convenience. Their compact, discreet design fits any RV’s décor.

Information obtained from press release.

