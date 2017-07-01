Comments for Verizon “dirty tricks” hit RV group below the belt
We live in what Verizon calls a Fringe Area– can you hear me now is outside on a clear day, We could have purchased an antenna and booster which MIGHT work, no refund if it doesn’t. Changed carrier and have usable indoor service for less
Frankly I do not blame Verizon for pulling out of the agreement.
Blame for the fiasco is to be placed directly on FMCA for allowing unlimited new “Memberships” to non-RV’er who do not qualify except for their desire for cheap Data service.
If I was a longstanding member of FMCA & had signed up to only watch FMCA allowing itself to be used like this – I would immediately cancel my membership.
-
The FMCA does not allow non RV’ers membership. You must be an RV’er and own a motor home.
For my cell and internet I use Cricket Wireless, $35 a month and I can tether my phone to my laptop for 4G service.
I’ve been screwed over by Verizon several times over the years (and have recently been screwed over by ATT). Public Utilities get special breaks not available to “regular” businesses because they’re supposed to be serving the public. Where are the Federal and State regulators and, why aren’t they taking action to protect the American public?
Amen to your article. I have just now finally gotten out of all my Verizon contracts, & I am not going back to them-ever. They are just full of dirty tricks and will sell you anything. I didn’t read the fine print and had to pay them until the contract was up as it would have cost me more to cancel, more of their dirty little tricks. I have consumer Cellular now & have had good coverage where ever we go.
I inquired about unlimited internet when it was first advertised. I was told by a Verizon Wireless employee that the first 3GB would be high speed, but all else would be at a slow rate that would slow even more as more users are online.
We’ll said! We got screwed on our unlimited coverage years ago, and that’s how we finally learned about the throttling trick. Can’t tell you how many hours were spent on phone with tech support, trying to resolve slow speed issues due to their tricks!!
We were considering signing up for this new program and eliminating our home, cable based service, but decided it would be a hassle for just a few dollars a month less. Glad we decided not to pursue it!