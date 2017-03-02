Versatile strainer collapses, folds flat for efficient storage





By Bob Difley

If you are an RVer you likely look for stuff that folds, comes apart, deflates, or collapses to fit into your already constrained storage spaces. New materials and processes are now making more and more utility items into reduced versions for efficient storage.

The Collapsible Kitchen Colander by Comfify is the ideal workhorse for cooking and food preparation, perfect for every compact RV kitchen. The over-the-sink strainer design expands to 25.75” and folds down to a fraction of that size for small kitchens and limited storage spaces.

Use this versatile strainer to wash or rinse fruits, vegetables, berries, herbs, meats, and to drain pasta, rice, and canned foods.

Features:

Large 6-quart capacity.

Non-slip handles are gentle on all surfaces

Heat resistant to 158º F /70º C

Sturdy design fits almost all sink shapes/sizes

Bright color and sleek styling looks great in any kitchen

You can find the collapsible colander on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle. Follow on BoondockBobblog.

