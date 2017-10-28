Comments for Where to start learning about desert camping
Great article with the exception of one correction. Adirondack Park is bigger.
“6 million acres
Of the Adirondack Park’s 6 million acres, 2.6 million acres are owned by New York State. The remaining 3.4 million acres are privately owned. Within the Adirondack Region is the largest publicly protected area in the contiguous United States.”
Excellent suggestion, Bob. We spent time there last winter, and it was just as you describe. There are numerous places for boondocking in a variety of terrains.