Comments for Video and article: RVing beautiful Iceland
Awesome. I want to visit thanks to your article
Very cool. Thanks for sharing.
Number 1 on my outside-North-America place to visit. In fact, I can’t think of a number 2. Thanks for this!
Awesome. I want to visit thanks to your article
Very cool. Thanks for sharing.
Number 1 on my outside-North-America place to visit. In fact, I can’t think of a number 2. Thanks for this!
This video is well worth watching. Iceland looks like an amazing place. Thanks.