You’ll go a long time before you witness a scarier scene than this one at a Midland, Michigan, gas station. It seems to take forever for the fire department to show up and then when it does arrive you wonder when the firemen might decide to start putting out the fire. We just hope the owner of this RV had a good insurance policy!
Why do we show you this? Hint! Hint! Check your fire extinguishers!
One thought on “Video: RV burns! Where are the fire trucks?”
The fire truck was there under two minutes from toning out
The dept is volunteer so the truck arrived without enough folks to safely approach
The personnel had to don breathing apparatus that is absolutely essential
When the second truck arrives they had enough manpower to proceed and were assured enough water to succeed
I would have later a second line for the safety of those approaching the vehicle
There is no need to rush in without assurance you have backup with you
They in fact broke that rule when I only saw two firemen in the frames
They went ahead to curtail any further damage to the structure
The vehicle was lost by the time the alarm was sounded out
These are volunteers who drop whatever they were doing and rush to a cure someone else’s problem
It is imperative that they keep themselves safe in the process
In an event like this a minute seems like ten if you are waiting for them!