Video: RV burns! Where are the fire trucks?

Chuck Woodbury
You’ll go a long time before you witness a scarier scene than this one at a Midland, Michigan, gas station. It seems to take forever for the fire department to show up and then when it does arrive you wonder when the firemen might decide to start putting out the fire. We just hope the owner of this RV had a good insurance policy!

Why do we show you this? Hint! Hint! Check your fire extinguishers!

  1. Gflaflamme
    February 19, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    The fire truck was there under two minutes from toning out
    The dept is volunteer so the truck arrived without enough folks to safely approach
    The personnel had to don breathing apparatus that is absolutely essential
    When the second truck arrives they had enough manpower to proceed and were assured enough water to succeed
    I would have later a second line for the safety of those approaching the vehicle
    There is no need to rush in without assurance you have backup with you
    They in fact broke that rule when I only saw two firemen in the frames
    They went ahead to curtail any further damage to the structure
    The vehicle was lost by the time the alarm was sounded out
    These are volunteers who drop whatever they were doing and rush to a cure someone else’s problem
    It is imperative that they keep themselves safe in the process
    In an event like this a minute seems like ten if you are waiting for them!

