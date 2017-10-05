Video: RVer admits rookie mistakes buying motorhome

In this 11-minute video, an RVer admits to what he did wrong when he purchased his motorhome. Most of the mistakes, you will likely conclude (as we did), were because he didn’t do his homework before buying. Still, the mistakes he made are the same ones made by others day after day. If you’re in the market for an RV, this is well worth watching.
