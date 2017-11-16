you have to ask yourself, where did the video come from? probably from a dash cam in a Semi truck! I get your email every sat and a lot of the talk at times is about Trucks and Truck drivers driving to fast or blowing your camper around and how those trucks just make RVing dangerous! Well I love RVing AND have been a Trucking Company owner 40 years. Yes truck drivers can be a problem but MOST of the time the average driver causes the most problems on the hiway and the stats prove my point. This poor guy run out of talent and has not near enough truck to be pulling a camper that size. Next time you get gas or groceries or go pickout your new camper or camper gadget Say thanks to all the truckers that work 24/7 to keep your shelves stocked. Ive been a lot of places in my RV and one of my Trucks and I know what im talking about. More training and attention to the vehicle pulling and the size of the camper and there will be less RVing accidents Reply
