Oh, this is bad. We do not know the source of this video, but we do know that whoever was towing this trailer had no business passing the truck. We just hope the occupants of the tow vehicle were strapped in tightly. Don’t try something like this.
6 thoughts on “Video: Travel trailer wipes out after passing truck”
Haven’t pulled a trailer for a while (I use an RV with an engine now), but when I did, I had a manual switch that would allow me to apply the brake on the trailer. I think that would have put him back in control.
The stupid is strong in this one
You can’t fit stupid.
There are so many things wrong there. Inadequate tow vehicle for size of trailer, speed, hitch configuration……..I love my Hensley hitch for absolutely no sway safety. With the vehicle he’s towing with it would have prevented this accident.
I don’t think it is a function of an inadequate tv, hitch etc. it comes down to SPEED. Clearly driving too fast. Could have easily been prevented if the driver simply was not driving as fast. Moreover, u can see the driver did not slow down when the trailer began to sway.
I suspect the weight that was on the back of the trailer may have lightened the Hitch weight which can also exacerbate trailer sway. Speed and poor weight distribution sure recipe for disaster.
Peter, I fully agree with the comment regarding the Hensley (it came with our 2001 CrossRoads that we bought last year). But as great as the Hensley is, I sti!I keep the speed at 60 to 65.