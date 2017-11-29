Vintage electric car might not be good as a ‘toad’

The oil crisis of 1973 changed gas priced forever and made an electric car that costs about a penny a mile to operate look attractive. In its two short years on sale, 1974 to 1976, the radical CityCar sold better than any electric car in history, about 2,600 units.

It was manufactured by Sebring-Vanguard, Inc., based in Sebring, Florida. Critics called it a glorified golf cart.

It’s specs: It had a 36 v DC motor (with Vanguard multi-voltage speed control); six 6-volt batteries for the standard CitiCar model. Its range was up to 50 miles at a top speed of 28 miles per hour. It could go from standing still to 28 mph is 11.6 seconds.

Later models would use eight batteries and could go 45 mph. Even so, this probably wouldn’t be a good candidate to tow behind your motorhome.

You can see this 1976 model at the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Read more about this vehicle and why it never made the Big Time!