A visit to Annie Oakley’s grave

Old West sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born just north of Greenville, Ohio, and lived her final days there. She’s buried alongside her husband Frank Butler in Brock cemetery, a short drive north of town just off U.S. route 127. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury visited there and recorded this video, revealing his special “connection” with Annie. Besides her fame as a sharpshooter, Annie Oakley is considered the first American female superstar.

(article continues below)

If you visit the grave, be sure to stop at the wonderful Garst Museum in Greenville, where several rooms document the life of Annie (another exhibit pays tribute to Greenville’s other famous resident, radio broadcaster Lowell Thomas). You’ll see some of Annie’s outfits, dishes from her home, plenty of photos, and, yes, her pistols and rifles.

Later in her life, Annie Oakley melted down all her medals and trophies and donated the money to children’s homes in the Cincinnati area.

Adult admission to the Garst Museum is $10. It’s open all year except in January. 205 North Broadway Greenville, Ohio 45331, 937-548-5250

##RVT834