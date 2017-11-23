You are here
  • My wife and I went to see the VLA in New Mexico back in 2003. Approaching the site I stopped at the railroad crossing [they move the giant antennae on rail cars occasionally]. I stopped to take a photo. While getting the camera ready my wife hollered at me, “LOOK!” I looked up to see ALL of the giant dishes moving in a synchronized ‘ballet’ to a new position as they got ready to begin a new test. Once every twelve hours or so they re-position the giant antennae, We were very lucky to observe this event.

