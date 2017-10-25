Vlair portable air compressor does the job!

Andy Pargh, the Gadget Guru, demonstrates the Vlair 400P portable air compressor. The small compressor will fool you as it’s a fraction of the size of a typical air compressor but has enough power to inflate a full size motorhome tire. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury travels with a similar model and loves it. In this 14-minute video, Andy throughly explains the unit and shows it in action. If you are interested in purchasing the compressor, it’s along with similar models at Amazon.com.
