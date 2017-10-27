Comments for Viair portable air compressor does the job!
Does it come with a warranty?
Sounds interesting, I was wondering how you can put in 115 PSI, when the the VIAIR has a 110 PSI cut off switch. I’ve used just about every type of portable air compressors in my 50 years of off roading. My first was an Engine Air Compressor, you . had to take a spark plug out & screw in a valve & turn on your engine & the slower it ran the faster it filled your tire, actually it was great except for the 500 degree fitting when you went to unscrew it from the engine. I have a York compressor from an air conditioner unit adopted to my 2006 Jeep, works awesome especially at 10 CFM. I like using my Diesel compressor as it has a 18.5 CFM output, really awesome
Thanks for listening
Dave
It’s a lot easier to make the connections if the hoses aren’t pressurized. So first connect everything and then turn on the compressor.