Volunteer positions available on BLM lands

Looking for a meaningful way to spend your time by helping others? The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offers many opportunities perfect for RVers with extra time on their hands, from one-time volunteer positions to others of longer terms. Other opportunities are well-suited to families and groups (maybe your RV club). Some positions involve pay.

Here are 40 voluntary positions currently available on BLM lands in California including camp hosting. Or how about volunteering as a graffiti removal specialist? Love animals? Maybe a volunteer position working with wild horses and burros is up your alley?