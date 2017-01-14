It appears that Volunteer.gov provide information about available housing for RVers. As a former AmeriCorps member, (partners with United We Serve), housing is usually dormitory type situations, often cots in gymnasiums. While these are great volunteer opportunities, the only RV accommodations would be Walmart-style boondocking. Also, faith-based organizations have several options for church raising and homebuilding programs that do provide RV sites. Reply
