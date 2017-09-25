Want to camp with alligators and an army of ants?

Should an RV park that has an insect or dangerous reptile problem provide that information when a camper places a reservation? That’s what this reader asks. The answer, it seems to me, is to do some checking before making the reservation. A critter problem may be present one week and gone the next, or, in this case, the alligators may only show up on occasion: A sign at the park could provide a warning much the same as campgrounds in the Rocky Mountains do for grizzly bears.

My advice would be to check with RVparkReviews.com before making a reservation, as well as CampgroundViews.com which features videos of a campground or RV park. They may not show alligators or armies of ants, but they can help you decide if it’s your kind of camping place.

The letter I received

Good Morning Chuck:

I am perplexed and trying to figure out how to handle this situation.

My wife and I are planning our next RV trip and while making plans and advanced reservations, ran across a state park in Alabama, near Mobile, called Meaher State Park. From Google Earth it looks like a nice place. Anyway, I left an email and was told to call to make reservations, which I did, only to find out when my email confirmation arrived that the park has a massive ant problem. On the reservation confirmation it stated this, but on the Alabama State Parks website there is NO mention of the problem, nor is there a mention of alligators, either.

I immediately called the campground and was told that my $36.74 deposit would be lost if I cancelled or simply didn’t show up. I have looked high and low to find out about why they keep your entire deposit if you choose not to stay at the park. There is nothing on their website to state this fact.

Long story short, after contacting the State of Alabama Parks department head dude, they agreed to refund my deposit.

Information like this, ants and alligators, should be posted on their website someplace, so that campers can make informed decisions. I’m sure the last thing you want is to park someplace and find you are infested with ants the next morning. — Jeff