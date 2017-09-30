Comments for Want to camp with alligators and an army of ants?
If you’re camping out in the woods, you should expect to run into problems not normally associated with more civilized campgrounds. What about mosquitoes, deer flies, ticks, fleas, redbugs, mice, etc? We’ve camped in situations where we’ve had at least one of those pests…face it, you can’t eliminate all pests. As for the gators, read up on the area and the wildlife so you’re not unpleasantly surprised.
Food for thought, if you camp in the South in the USA you will have many many types of ants, wasps, mosquitos, biting flys, and from Texas to Florida, an aligator or two in every fresh body of water. Take precautions to reduce your interactions. I own a sticks and bricks too and have lots of ants, snakes, mosquitos and yes I’ve even had an aligator in my yard. It’s just part of life. Enjoy this beautiful land! 😊
I stayed at a military campground one time in North Carolina. When I backed in a woman from next door came running over with a large box of borax. She told me to sprinkle it around anything touching the ground to prevent ants from coming in. There were loads of ants. But that was all. Then she pointed to the hedge row behind us and said to say away from there as there was a nest of copperheads in there. Ok, now I am beginning to think she is some kind of nut. Later that night I saw people moving around outside with flashlights. I went out to see what was going on. They told me not to move. The grass was full of snakes. I got my light and sure enough there were two foot long copperheads everywhere. They called a wildlife officer who came and rounded up as many as he could. This went on every night we were there. The must have caught at least a dozen snakes. Sure glad I parked next to that lady now.
Thanks Chuck for posting my story. But, since I contacted you the park in question has posted information on their Ant problem. The Alligator issue is only there when the gators are nesting and I have NO idea when that is!
The park claims the Ants are sugar ants. But, Alabama also has Fire Ants. Ants of any kind are incredibly difficult to control and even harder to get rid of! Sprays and chemicals are only a temporary fix. I do carry ant spray in my Rig for those just in case situations.
Thanks Chuck.