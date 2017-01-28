A word to the wise: a number of years ago, eBay went through a radical reorganization. They decided to shift their focus from the small seller of unique items (that is, you and I) to the enormous wholesalers who peddle everything from designer handbags to herbal supplements. The seller fee schedule skyrocketed. Reserve auctions for more valuable items became a deterrent. And there was a big push for “free” shipping (read: factor average shipping into your price), pushing the eBay market into a model where most of your sales come from your eBay Store; you use auctions pretty much as “almost free” advertising, to draw buyers to your store. I ran an eBay business for many years, starting in the late 1990’s. I watched it transition from a marketplace of individuals selling unique items to a sometimes cheaper source of mass market stuff. I was a member of an eBay sellers’ club, an offshoot of a failed “eBay sellers course” that cost a lot of money to tell you what the instructional modules on the eBay website tell you for free. These modules, which are largely written by volunteers (“community”) but vetted by eBay, are extremely informative and helpful. At the time of the eBay Revolution my sellers club was on the fence about what to do. Many of us bailed over to Amazon. While I find Amazon to be fantastic for books, posters, already-been-watched DVDs, VCR and audiotapes (and audiobooks, very good sellers), and that new holiday stuff you never opened, I still use eBay for larger stuff, musical instruments, art and antiques. I can’t believe how much it costs me sometimes, and packing/shipping can be a big pain in the butt. Of course if you don’t mind parting with a chunk of your profits you can just drop sold items off at your local packing/shipping place and they will do the honors for you. If you’re even less profit-motivated, you can use eBay’s concierge selling network of people who sell other people’s stuff for a fee. But you still have do deal with the uncertainties of eBay sales. Unless you really like to dabble in extremely detail-heavy work that can be very entertaining when you’re not answering a thousand irrelevant questions from tire-kickers…I mean prospective buyers….and oh yes, seller success on eBay is largely, if not entirely, dependent on that 5 star rating, I suggest you consider a local auction house. As my longtime eBay mentor says, “They come with a truck, haul your sh*t away and send you a check. What could be better?” I did just that last time I moved overseas. I sold the “big ticket stuff” on Amazon or eBay, got rid of the furniture on Craig’s List, and the auction house did the rest. Also, do not underestimate yard sales. I have made thousands of dollars selling everything from kids’ clothing to a horse and a tractor at my yard sales! My mother brought thinnings from her Hosta Lily bed and we sold them for $4 apiece. Reply
