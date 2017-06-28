Want to find me? Look for my flag





By Bob Difley

If you’ve been to Quartzsite or an RV rally you’ve seen lots of RVs flying flags of all types from long poles extending way above their rig. They are more than just decorative, they also enable you to identify and find your rig from among the many parked helter-skelter across the desert floor or in a crowded rally parking area. If you’ve ever lost your RV in the crowd, you know how helpful these flags can be.

The San Diego-based Flagpole Buddy people have been at it again, solving the puzzle of how to mount a flag to the side or rear of your RV if you don’t have a ladder to mount it to. Or you want to locate it somewhere other than the rear of your RV where the ladder is attached.

The suction mount uses the same patented FlagPole Buddy system, with the addition of two massive 6-inch suction cups. Each cup has it’s own vacuum pump, for super easy installation. The push button pump has a visual red line to let users know when the vacuum is secure. The cups also have release tabs that break the suction enabling easy removal. The rubber cup comes with a plastic protective cover for storage.

The polls come in the standard FlagPole Buddy sizes:

1-inch diameter (accommodates a 12-foot pole)

1.5-inch diameter (accommodates a 16-foot pole)

2-inch diameter (accommodates a 22-foot pole)

For more information, visit the Flagpole Buddy website.

Information obtained from FlagPole Buddy press release.

