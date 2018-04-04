Wanted! Live campground hosts in Idaho

The U.S. Forest Service in Idaho is looking for more than just a few good folks. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests need volunteer campground hosts. There are multiple openings available.

Volunteer campground hosts are front–line representatives of the USDA Forest Service. Typical duties include informing visitors of recreational opportunities, answering questions from visitors, monitoring campground sites for fee compliance, recording daily occupancy levels, maintaining campground facilities and more.

Volunteers are needed in several locations:

SALMON RIVER RANGER DISTRICT: Opportunities are available at Fish Creek Campground near Grangeville, Idaho, and Spring Bar Campground along the main Salmon River near Riggins. Hosts are generally needed Memorial Day through Labor Day. The weekly schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays. Fish Creek Campground has electrical hook–ups available to the campground host. The host at Spring Bar Campground would need to provide their own generator. Volunteers at each site need to provide their own self–contained trailer. For more information, contact Samuel Manifold at samanifold@fs.fed.us.

NORTH FORK RANGER DISTRICT: Opportunities are available at the Noe Creek, Weitas Creek, and Washington Creek campgrounds. These campgrounds are approximately 40 miles from Pierce, accessible via Forest Service roads 247 and 250. Each site offers beautiful scenery and recreation opportunities in the popular North Fork area. Position duration and schedule vary by location. For more information, contact Shawn Dieterich at sdieterich@fs.fed.us.

PALOUSE RANGER DISTRICT: Opportunities are available at Laird Park Campground, located approximately 13 miles northeast of Potlatch. This site offers a sandy beach, group picnic areas and a short interpretive trail. This position runs from mid-May through early September; work week is Thursday through Sunday. Camp host site includes electrical hookups, drinking water, sewage vault, picnic table and fire ring. For more information, contact Shawn Dieterich at sdieterich@fs.fed.us.

Volunteer campground host positions for the Lochsa/Powell and Moose Creek ranger districts are full for summer 2018. If you are interested in volunteering at Lochsa or Selway area campgrounds in the future, email kkedwards@fs.fed.us to get your name on the volunteer list.

To apply, contact the individual listed for each location you’re interested in applying for.