Wants to boondock but nervous about isolation

I have always wanted to try boondocking, but my husband is nervous about being out in the “boonies” away from all support when we’ve never tried it and don’t know what to expect. Is there a way to ease into this way of camping without cutting all ties to civilization? —Joyce A.

Yes, Joyce, there is. And it’s not as hard as you might imagine. The core skill for boondocking is learning to camp without hookups found in campgrounds (water, sewer, electricity — and for some, the internet). This requires knowing the limitations of your built-in systems, like how long your house batteries will provide electricity, how many days does it take to fill up your gray and black water tanks, and how many days will your water tank deliver water to your faucets.

The capacities you can learn from your RV manual but the practical information will come from using your RV without any hookups. Look for campgrounds that have no-hookup campsites, but have an available water source and dump station in case your estimates on usage are off. Forest service campgrounds are typically no-hookup yet often have a communal water supply and dump station. Or you could even try a night in a Walmart parking lot and measure how much of your resources you used for that night.

Every night you spend without hookups adds to your knowledge, experience, and confidence, enabling you to stretch your days and choice of locations a little further each time you try boondocking.

