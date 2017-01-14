Comments for Wants to boondock but nervous about isolation
Many BLM LTVA’s are near towns and often there are lots of people nearby.. good way to try it. Right now I am at Holtville Ca Hot Springs LTVA. The town of Holtville is 7 miles west of here…
Another thing that Bob didn’t mention – – when in a regular hook-up campsite, just disconnect and stay there. When your battery starts to sag, you can just walk outside and plug back in.
Honestly, most folks don’t have a clue how long their batteries will last (we didn’t, at first). The 12V will go away long before holding tanks become an issue. With an RV with only one coach battery (about 40 usable amp-hours, 80 until stone-dead), simply having three incandescent lights turned on all evening will flatten that battery by bedtime.
A larger battery bank, LED lights, and cautious power usage are the first things to expand boondock horizons. If you like it, you can add solar and some other tricks.