Warm your toes this winter with the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy

Warm the space you’re in without having to run your propane-gobbling forced air furnace with the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy Heater. This patented radiant 4,000-9,000 BTU liquid propane heater connects directly to a 1-lb. cylinder and is the perfect solution for heating enclosed spaces like large tents and RV rooms up to 225 sq. ft. The expertly engineered size-to-BTU ratio is augmented with a fold-down handle to give this heater maximum output while retaining a minimalistic footprint.

A swivel regulator gives you the ability to adapt usage from a disposable cylinder to a remote gas supply with the purchase of a hose and filter. To light the unit, simply rotate the knob to pilot and push. Then the integrated Piezo sparking mechanism will take care of the rest. With the Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS) and accidental tip-over safety shut-off you can be sure that you will enjoy years of comfortable indoor safe heat.

Portable Buddy

With a larger heating surface, fold-down handle, swivel-out fuel connection, and an easy-start four-position control, Mr. Heater sets the new standard for portable radiant heating comfort. With its low-oxygen shut-off and tip-over safety shut-off systems, this heater provides safe, reliable heat anytime, anywhere.

How Much Heat Do You Need?

You can calculate the amount of BTUs required by using the following method: Measure the space’s dimension to determine cubic feet. (Length x Width x Height = Cubic Feet) Subtract the outside temperature from the desired inside temp to determine the temperature increase. In Fahrenheit, calculate the required BTUs with this formula: Cubic Feet x Temperature Increase x .133 = Required BTUs.

Features:

• Two heat settings: 4,000/9,000 BTU/HR

• Fold-down handle reduces storage space

• Four-position control with built-in Piezo igniter off and lo/hi heat settings

• High-temperature wire guard

• Swivel regulator for easy LP cylinder and hose installation

• Large durable porcelain-coated heating surface directs radiant heat over wider area

• Low-oxygen safety shut-off (ODS) and tip-over safety shut-off

• Ceramic burner tile mounted with shock absorbing insulation for durability and easy replacement

