I assume you mean attaching a hose to your dump outlet and running your gray water thru it, rather than into a bucket. That will work. There are, however, a few (minor) drawbacks: (1) You would likely have to carry and store a separate hose just for that purpose and make sure you didn’t mix it up with your water filling hose (a bucket would have multiple uses), (2) The hose would have to be long enough to reach well away from your campsite, and (3) You would need to replace your manufacturer-supplied sewer cap with one that had a hose fitting. Otherwise, if you prefer the hose, that would work fine.
You’re the expert. Please explain to me the difference between putting your grey water in a bucket and pouring it on a plant, and just using a hose to water the plants?