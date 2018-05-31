Watertight fabric bucket collapses for easy storage

You’ve probably found that when you need to use the bucket you are carrying in your RV it is frequently filled with stuff, because empty containers in an RV don’t stay that way for long.

However, you can keep your bucket handy for immediate use with Camco’s RV Collapsible Bucket. It is the perfect size for RVing, camping, fishing, boating and more.

It has a 3-gallon capacity and opens easily to 9.25″ tall and folds to less than 2″ for compact storage – and it doesn’t fill up with stuff. Zippered storage bag included.

Features:

3 gallon capacity

Opens to 9.25″ tall and folds to less than 2″

Zippered storage bag included

Perfect for RVing, camping, fishing and boating

Watertight fabric

