weBoost Drive Sleek provides up to 32x stronger cell signals, faster cell data

ST. GEORGE, UT – September 25, 2017 — Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular boosting technology, today launched its most powerful and versatile 4G in-vehicle cell phone signal booster — the weBoost Drive Sleek. Priced at $199.99, the Drive Sleek is an affordable, single-phone cradle that uses coupling technology to improve 4G LTE and 3G cellular signals up to 32x for cars, vans, RVs, and boats.

Certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Industry Canada, the Drive Sleek is compatible with all mobile phones and wireless carriers in the U.S. and Canada, allowing users to enjoy outstanding call quality, fewer dead zones, and faster data upload/download speeds while on the road. The weBoost Drive Sleek improves cellular connection by the maximum allowable by law, 23 decibels.

“Consumer experience was the priority while designing this product to make sure the Drive Sleek looks and functions great inside the vehicle,” said Bruce Lancaster, Wilson Electronics’ CEO. “Regardless of why you want to stay connected, the Drive Sleek’s improved performance over previous products will give you a dependable cellular signal, improved data speeds and longer battery life.”

Compared to its in-vehicle predecessors, the Drive Sleek boasts improved performance due to better coupling with new phones and reduced loss from the outside antenna to the booster and is compatible with multiple phones and case sizes. Its minimalistic, low-profile design provides a variety of mounting options in places most people store their phones while driving such as the vent mount, cup holder or center console.

The Drive Sleek has all components needed for an easy installation, including:

• Drive Sleek cradle

• Drive Sleek booster

• Aerodynamic outside antenna

• Power supply

• Magnetic vent clip

How it Works: The powerful external antenna reaches out to access a cellular signal and delivers it to the booster. The booster then amplifies the signal and serves as the relay between the phone/device and the nearest cell tower. As a result, mobile devices receive stronger signals that are fed through the booster back to the network.

The weBoost Drive Sleek is available for purchase now at Best Buy and online retailers, including Amazon.com, for $199.99 MSRP. All boosters come with a two-year warranty.

Information obtained from press release.

Posted by Bob Difley

