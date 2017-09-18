Website ranks Camping World second worst in customer complaints

The website PissedConsumer.com has ranked Camping World as the second worst company for the most customer complaints for the month of August.

According to Pissed Consumer, Camping World has 1,840 total reviews and 12 resolved issues. The total cost of claimed losses are $6.3 million, an average of $14,100 each.

Here’s a recent video review by customer Terry Buchholz about his nightmare experience with Camping World. Buchholz purchased a 2017 Fuzion 420 trailer at the Camping World store in Council Bluffs Iowa. He had purchased parts for his Country Coach from them before and didn’t have issues so thought all would go well with the Fuzion.

Watch this video to hear Buchholz describe the series of almost unbelievable events that unfolded after his purchase, as his new travel trailer sat in the shop for more than two months, and then off and on while Camping World employees made promises to him that Buchholz said they did not deliver.

