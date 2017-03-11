Comments for What are these tubes for?
I’ll ask a follow-up to this, since I have a weirder similar question. Read carefully since your low drain answer won’t fit. My rig has two sets of open ended tubes, one pair at the rear and one next to the fresh tank drain. Both are labelled as “low point drains” by stickers, and the rear pair actually are (valving located inside to drain plumbing). The mid-pair however has no accessible valves anywhere. I thought it must be a second set for a second belly point, where factory forgot an access to buried valves. Not so, since I can see all my pressurized water lines in the area, and the tubes don’t hold air pressure injected from outside. Now I thought just a mistake, and they don’t connect to anything. Not so once more – if you overfill the fresh tank, water will spray out of both tubes. They apparently act as double vents to the fresh tank (already vented by the normal fill cap), only point downward to collect road dirt and allow bugs unscreened access into the fresh tank? What the heck is the intention here?
-
My trailer has two “vent” pipes sticking down near the fresh water tank. One is the vent and the other the overflow. Of course the vent also will have water coming out when you overfill the tank. SO I am not really sure why both are needed.
Unlike your rig I do have have a gravity fill. The fresh water tank is filled using the city water inlet so there is no vent at the fill.
After hearing about the mess “love bugs” make on RVs I decided to put PEX hose end connections on my low point drains. Now I can hook up a hose to either the hot or cold water in case of a gooey emergency.