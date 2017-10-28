Comments for What effect does speed have on tire failure?
The R in RV stands for recreational. What’s the big hurry. Speed doesn’t kill it’s just the sudden stop. Slow down, smell the roses, save a life which might possibly be your own or mine.
My personal opinion, based on owning both a diesel pusher motorhome and a travel trailer, is that driving an RV any speed higher than 60 mph is stupid. I calculate fuel mileage on every tank, and I use an infrared heat gun on every tire and wheel assembly when I stop at rest areas. Temps are lower, fuel mileage is higher, tires and vehicles last longer. The End.
If you’re an RVer, what’s the big hurry?